News Summary; 24/05/2017 Kano Assembly Discontinue Sanusi's Probe

Posted on May 24, 2017


NTA News

News Summary; 24/05/2017 Kano Assembly Discontinue Sanusi's Probe
NTA News
The Kano State House of Assembly has withdrawn the investigation of the eight count charges labelled against the Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II. This followed a letter of plea to stop the investigation by the state governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

