Neymar cleared of fraud over Barcelona transfer but still faces corruption trial – The Independent
|
The Independent
|
Neymar cleared of fraud over Barcelona transfer but still faces corruption trial
The Independent
Brazilian forward Neymar has been cleared of fraud but still faces a corruption trial in Spain in connection with the value of his 2013 transfer from Santos to Barcelona, the Spanish National High Court said on Thursday. The defendants in the trial …
Neymar cleared of fraud but corruption trial awaits
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!