Neymar threatens to quit Barca

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

According to Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo  , eymar has fired a warning shot across the club’s bow about Luis Enrique’s successor.

Neymar

The Asturian’s number two, Juan Carlos Unzué, is one of the front-runners to succeed the current boss but the Brazilian superstar and the assistant coach had a  training ground bust-up during which Unzué questioned Neymar’s attitude.

Mundo Deportivo reports that Neymar has now issued an ultimatum, stating: “If Unzué stays then I’ll leave.”

 

