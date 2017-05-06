Neymar’s sister confirms she’s in a relationship with ‘new Neymar’ Gabigol – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
Neymar's sister confirms she's in a relationship with 'new Neymar' Gabigol
Goal.com
Once dubbed the 'New Neymar' in his home country, Brazilian attacker Gabriel 'Gabigol' Barbosa is now officially dating the sister of his compatriot. In an unusual twist of fate, the 'New Neymar' is in a relationship with Neymar's sister Rafaella Beckran.
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!