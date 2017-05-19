Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NFF confirms Corsica and Togo friendlies

Posted on May 19, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

The Nigeria Football Federation has confirmed its official Twitter handle @thenff that the Super Eagles will play two international friendly matches, against the Senior National Teams of Corsica and Togo respectively, before the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa in Uyo next month. Chief Coach Salisu Yusuf will lead a contingent of …

The post NFF confirms Corsica and Togo friendlies appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.