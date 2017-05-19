NFF confirms Corsica and Togo friendlies

The Nigeria Football Federation has confirmed its official Twitter handle @thenff that the Super Eagles will play two international friendly matches, against the Senior National Teams of Corsica and Togo respectively, before the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa in Uyo next month. Chief Coach Salisu Yusuf will lead a contingent of …

