NFF confirms Ola Aina, Joel Bazee now have Nigerian passports, Tammy Abraham to follow – Daily Post Nigeria
NFF confirms Ola Aina, Joel Bazee now have Nigerian passports, Tammy Abraham to follow
The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), has confirmed that Chelsea's Ola Aina and Joel Bazee who play for Hannover, now have Nigerian passports. Spokesman of the federation, Ademola Olajire, stated this while speaking on the list of players available …
