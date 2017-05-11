NFF denies Germany friendly

BY JUDE OPARA, Abuja

Apparently disturbed by the incessant claims that an international friendly is in the offing between the Super Eagles and world champions, Germany in November, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has come out to say such friendly is not likely to hold in the nearest future .

Director of Communications of the NFF, Ademola Olajire told Sports Vanguard in an exclusive chat that the federation only read about the said friendly in the media adding that there was no such plan to organize such a high profile game between the two nations.

Olajire further noted that putting together a match with the current world champions is not what can be arranged within a few months because they usually plan their engagements well ahead of time and follow it religiously.

He also argued that the month of November which was bandied as the period for the game is the same month the Super Eagle will be taking on the Algerian national team in the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches; adding that Nigeria don’t usually play friendly matches when they have crucial international matches.

“To the best of my knowledge, there is no such arrangement and I also know that playing such a high profile match with current world champions requires a proper planning and you don’t arrange such matches within six months. Again even if they are free, I don’t think that they will just throw in a game just like that.

“Another factor is the fact that the month of November being bandied as the period for the said match is the same month the Super Eagles will be travelling to Algiers to confront Algeria in the ongoing 2018 World Cup qualifiers and to the best of my knowledge, the Super Eagles don’t play friendly matches when they have serious matches to play.”

On the inclusion of Nigerian born Chelsea of England player, Ola Aina in the list of players invited by Coach Gernot Rohr for the 2017 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa, Olajire assured that every paper work to enable the player who had earlier featured for England at the junior level has been properly done.

He added that the player alongside his team mate Victor Moses and Arsenal striker, Alex Iwobi will be joining the team after their English FA match.

