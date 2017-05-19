Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NFF says Eagles’ friendlies against Corsica, Togo still on

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Thursday in Abuja said the Super Eagles would play two international friendly matches against the senior national teams of Corsica and Togo. The Federation, in a statement by Ademola Olajire, its Director of Communications, said the friendlies would come up before the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against South Africa. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the AFCON qualifier is billed for June 10 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.