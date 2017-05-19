NFF says Eagles’ friendlies against Corsica, Togo still on

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Thursday in Abuja said the Super Eagles would play two international friendly matches against the senior national teams of Corsica and Togo. The Federation, in a statement by Ademola Olajire, its Director of Communications, said the friendlies would come up before the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against South Africa. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the AFCON qualifier is billed for June 10 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

