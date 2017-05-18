NFF reveals squad for Togo friendly clash – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
NFF reveals squad for Togo friendly clash
NAIJ.COM
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed that the Super Eagles Corsica and Togo in a series of friendlies. After the matches the Eagles travel to Uyo, Akwa-Ibom to face South Africa in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. Chief coach …
Home-based Eagles to depart for Corsica, Togo friendly Monday
NFF says Eagles' friendlies against Corsica, Togo still on
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!