NFF says Eagles’ friendlies against Corsica, Togo still on

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Thursday in Abuja said the Super Eagles would play two international friendly matches against the senior national teams of Corsica and Togo.

The Federation, in a statement by Ademola Olajire, its Director of Communications, said the friendlies would come up before the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against South Africa.

The AFCON qualifier is billed for June 10 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

“The team’s Chief Coach, Salisu Yusuf, will lead a contingent of goalkeepers’ trainer Alloy Agu, home-based professionals Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Alhassan Ibrahim, Stephen Odey and Sikiru Olatubosun and the backroom staff to Paris on Monday, from where they will travel to Corsica.

“The three–time African champions will take on the Corsica Senior Team at the Stade Francois Coty in Ajaccio, from 8 p.m. on May 26.

“They will after this leave for Paris for the game against the Hawks of Togo, which has been scheduled for the Stade Municipal de Saint Leu La Foret, Paris on June 1 from 7.30 p.m.,’’ Olajire said in the statement.

NAN reports that the Super Eagles clash with South Africa is the opening match of Group E of the 2019 AFCON qualifying race.

Meanwhile, the team’s Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr, has called up Belgium–based forward Henry Onyekuru in place of Austria Wien FC player Olanrewaju Kayode, who is tied down by club engagement.

THE FULL LIST OF PLAYERS FOR THE FRIENDLIES

Goalkeepers: Ikechukwu Ezenwa (FC IfeanyiUbah); Dele Alampasu (Cesarense FC, Portugal)

Defenders: Leon Balogun (FSV Mainz 05, Germany); William Ekong (KAA Gent, Belgium); Uche Agbo (CF Granada, Spain); Abdullahi Shehu (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus);

Tyronne Ebuehi (ADO Den Haag, The Netherlands); Elderson Echiejile (Sporting Gijon, Spain); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Porto, Portugal)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (CD Feirense, Portugal); John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel); Mikel Agu (Vitoria Setubal, Portugal); Alhassan Ibrahim (Akwa United FC)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Leicester City, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Manchester City, England); Moses Simon (KAA Gent, Belgium); Stephen Odey (MFM FC); Henry Onyekuru (KAS Eupen, Belgium);

Isaac Success (Watford FC, England); Noah Serenren-Bazee (Hannover 96, Germany); Victor Osimhen (Wolfsburg FC, Germany); Sikiru Olatubosun (MFM FC)

TO JOIN TEAM IN PARIS AFTER ENGLISH FA CUP FINAL

Ola Aina (Chelsea FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England)

