NFF unveils 23 man list for S/Africa
Nigeria Football federation, NFF has unveiled the list of invited players to prosecute the African Nations Cup qualifiers against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the Godswill Akpabio’s International Stadium in Uyo.
The list comprises of Arsenal bound Henry Onyekuru and recalled Victor Osimhen.
The Rohr led side will tomorrow square-up against the Hawks of Togo before coming back to Nigeria to round-up preparations for the South Africa game.
The Super Eagles have failed to make it to the last two editions of AFCON.
The list in full…
Goalkeepers
Daniel Akpenyi
Ikechukwu Ezenwa
Dele Alampasu
Defenders
Elderson Echiejile
William Ekong
Chidozie Awaziem
Tyronne Ebuehi
Kenneth Omeruo
Maroof Youssef
Abdulahi Shehu
Midfielders
Ogenyi Onazi
Wilfred Ndidi
Mikel Agu
Ogehenkaro Etebo
Alhassan Ibrahim
Forward
Ahmed Musa
Kelechi Iheanacho
Olarenwaju Kayode
Henry Onyekuru
Alex Iwobi
Victor Osimhen
Simon Moses
