Ngige charges NSITF on full implementation of ECA

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige has tasked the newly appointed Executive Management of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, to vigorously pursue the total implementation of the Employee Compensation Act. The Minister speaking when he received the newly appointed Executive Management of the NSITF led by the Managing Director/Chief Executive, Bar. […]

