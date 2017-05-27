Ngige warns Igbos ahead of 2019 elections
Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has asked the Igbos to begin to prepare for 2019 general elections now. Ngige warned that there should not be a repeat of the mistake in 2016, when they “put their eggs in one basket”. In a statement released by his Special Assistant, Media, Nwachukwu Obidiwe, he […]
Ngige warns Igbos ahead of 2019 elections
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!