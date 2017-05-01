Pages Navigation Menu

Ngilu endorses Kalonzo Nasa number two post – K24 TV

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Africa

Ngilu endorses Kalonzo Nasa number two post
K24 TV
National Rainbow Coalition (Narc) leader Charity Ngilu has thrown her weight behind Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka in his designated Deputy President position in Nasa. Ngilu, a former political foe and critic of Musyoka, urged members of the Kamba …

