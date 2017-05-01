Pages Navigation Menu

NGO decries neglect of mentally challenged persons

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

Initiative for the Support, Care and Rehabilitation of the Mentally Ill Destitute (INSCREMID), on Sunday appealed that mentally challenged persons in the society should not be neglected. Dr George Eze, Founder of INSCREMID, said this during the donation of materials worth N500,000 to patients of the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital (ESUTH), Neuropsychiatric Clinic, Emene near Enugu. The items donated include neuropsychiatric drugs, a television set, dozens of clothing and foot-wear.

