NGO Empowers Over 40 Women In Benin

By: Patrick Ochoga, Benin City

Nigerian born US based President of Godsent Foundation, a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), Mr Dion Osagie, says no fewer than 40 women have been empowered to start their own businesses by his organization between January and March 2017 alone.

Osagie made this disclosure during an interview with newsmen in Benin City Edo State Capital yesterday.

While noting that the same figure have been assisted to offset medical expenses, also disclosed that over 20 dropped out children were sent back to school by the organization within the same period.

Osagie who bemoaned the level of poverty in the country, regretted some children have been made to drop out of school because of a token.

He also bemoaned that fact that lack of money to seek medical care have resulted into the unwarranted death of pregnant women as well as infants.

“There is really poverty in the land. It is a pathetic situation we are in and yet, our leaders who steals from our common patrimony do not realize it or they o but fail to do nothing about it.

“Do you know that they are Nigerians that are been detained in hospitals simply because they could not afford to pay up their medical bills? Yet we have had governments were billions of dollars were looted from the treasury.

“Development starts with dealing with the issue of power supply. There is also need to empower the youths because there can be no direction for them when they are hungry. We need to empower them to make them more resourceful

“Our governments needs to improve on our health facilities and make them more accessible and affordable to all, irrespective of the status,” he stated.

While urging government to be alive to its responsibility of catering for the welfare of its citizenry, Osagie however admitted to the fact that government alone cannot do the job.

He appealed to public spirited individuals as well as organisations such as NGOs to always be ready to asist the government in whatever capacity they can.

He also called for a complete re-orientation in the running of NGOs in the country, stressed the need for proper screening of these organisations operating in Nigeria.

He said NGOs have the capacity to raise the standard of living, especially in rural areas, only if the money they receive as donor is channeled into it intended purpose.

“If NGOs, especially those meant to bridge the gap between the poor and the rich really live up to their function and transparently utilize what they receive as donors, don’t you think it would alleviate poverty in the rural areas? There is need for government to screen NGOs in the country are also come out with a regulatory frame work to guide their activities,” he said.

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

