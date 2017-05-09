NGO organises mock exam for 104 UTME applicants in Kwara

Dr Yakub Saheed, Coordinator of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI), Kwara branch, said 104 applicants for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) benefited from a free mock examination organised by the NGO. Saheed, told newsmen on Tuesday at the venue of the examination, Lamp Bearer Nursery and Primary School, Asa-Dam road, Ilorin, that examination malpractice…

The post NGO organises mock exam for 104 UTME applicants in Kwara appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

