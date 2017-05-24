NGO Trains 120 Delta Youths

BY ANTHONY ADA ABRAHAM, WARRI

It was an emotional and excitingly fulfilled atmosphere on the 6th May, 2017 at the Otobo hall Oleh in Isoko South Local Government, Delta state when Love to the World Initiative, a non-governmental organization (NGO) went to Delta State to transform and award over 120 certificates to youths who successfully went through her training and empowerment program.

The event which also had the screening of the movie ‘Searching’ was put together by Love to the World Initiative.

“Searching” which has previously been screened in 7 different cinemas including Odion Cinema in the UK, is also to help reposition the mindset of the youths within and outside Isoko community and it did justice to that as those who were on hand to experience the movie testified.

During the film show which was to be marred by some unscrupulous youths, the atmosphere was rowdy, but as soon as they were urged to come sit and watch, 2/3rd of them rededicated their lives to God after which they said they would love to be part of love to the world programms.

The graduated youths who spoke with our correspondent said they were not people that had any ambition in life, but after experiencing the life coaching from love to the world initiative, they took it upon themselves to do something positive in life.

According to CEO of Love to the World Initiative, Josephine Anumbor Abraham, she explained that the youths would be encouraged to go into networking to enable them be whatever they want to be.

She said adding values to their lives gives her joy. She called on various individuals, government, community leaders to support this youths by organizing programmes that would enable them become a face in the society.

“With the little support we get sometimes, we do everything to help the people. We invited everyone from far and near to our youth re-orientation event/ award ceremony which took place on the 6th May, 2017 at the Otobo hall Oleh in Isoko South Local Government, Delta state.

“In the past few years, Love to the World Initiative has been seriously engaged in re-orientation programs in Nigeria especially in the Niger Delta region.

“We have trained several youths in areas such as; culture of care and personal responsibility, building a sense of community/ unity harmonizing culture and civilization, techniques of mediation to heal wounds and breaking the cycle of violence, leading from the inside out, conflict prevention, management and resolution techniques, and others.

“So many of the beneficiaries, particularly in Delta state are now contributors to peaceful co-existence and other positive virtues within their sphere of influence.’ She explained.

The occasion which witnessed so many youths (male and females) coming to tell their story of transformation to others with a view to create a positive mindset in their immediate environment, also watched a short play by some of the students who swept everyone off their feet.

According to a director of LTWI, Dr. David Oba who is a Lecturer with the National Open University who was on hand to sensitize the youths, he prayed them to be steadfast and loving to their neighbours and believe that they can do it without the help of any politicians or using thugry.

He also encouraged those who were reluctant to accept the transformation to be convinced so that they could have a better life not just for themselves but for children.

In a related development, the coordinator LTWI, delta state, Engr Sunday Elueni prayed for all the youths at the programme after which about half of them accepted to work in love with their neighbours and others outside their vicinity.

Moses Obeiko, one of the beneficiaries of the programme appreciates the organisation for making him what he is today’ the orientation built me and made me what I am today. Before then, I was kind of a street boy that ask for ends meet. After the orientation, I have built myself and today I’m someone who have a place of work and also now community leader. After the orientation, I learnt a lot on how to package myself. I also want to congratulate love to the world to for changing me and making me who I am today. Aside God, love to the world is the only group that as ever made me feel like a human again. Today, I have an apprentice, and he is doing very well. I want to be part of the organization so that I can continue spreading the love. I want to thank Madam Josephine Abraham for taking the pains to come to our localities to transform us from what we used to be. We pray that God will continue to strengthen her,’ he explained.

Also Solomon Abada revealed that the training enabled him to reunite with his parents and also inspired him to get married. He explained that after the training, he established a business. ‘There was one thing I learnt from the orientation programme, that if you have problem with your parent you have to reconcile with them so that you will receive blessing. I now went to them to forgive me and since then, I am doing well and I have forgotten all the bad things I was into. I want to thank love to the world for everything they have done in my life,’ he appreciates.

It could be recalled that Love to the World Initiative in collaboration with NOA honored deserving personalities across Nigeria who have contributed to peaceful coexistence in Nigeria recently.

