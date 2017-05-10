NGO trains school managers on teaching skills

The Centre for Educational Empowerment and Orientation (CEEO) has trained 135 school managers on core teaching skills, responsive class management and self evaluation to improve the education sector. The Programmes Director, CEEO, Mr DavidCrown Oyebisi, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos on Wednesday. Oyebisi said the school managers, drawn from both public and private schools in Nasarawa, Benue and Plateau were trained to ensure they performed their supervisory roles effectively.

