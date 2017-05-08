Pages Navigation Menu

N’Golo Kanté voted Footballer of Year by Football Writers’ Association – The Guardian

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Guardian

N'Golo Kanté voted Footballer of Year by Football Writers' Association
The Guardian
N'Golo Kanté will receive the prestigious FWA accolade at a gala dinner this month. Photograph: TGSPhoto/Rex/Shutterstock. Soccer. N'Golo Kanté voted Footballer of Year by Football Writers' Association. • Chelsea midfielder topped the poll of the …
As N'Golo Kante wins FWA Footballer of the Year, our reporters pick their best player of 2016-17Telegraph.co.uk
Kante named Football Writers' Association Player of the YearDaily Post Nigeria
N'Golo Kante Chelsea midfielder voted 2017 FWA Player of the YearPulse Nigeria
