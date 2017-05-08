N’Golo Kanté voted Footballer of Year by Football Writers’ Association – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
N'Golo Kanté voted Footballer of Year by Football Writers' Association
The Guardian
N'Golo Kanté will receive the prestigious FWA accolade at a gala dinner this month. Photograph: TGSPhoto/Rex/Shutterstock. Soccer. N'Golo Kanté voted Footballer of Year by Football Writers' Association. • Chelsea midfielder topped the poll of the …
As N'Golo Kante wins FWA Footballer of the Year, our reporters pick their best player of 2016-17
Kante named Football Writers' Association Player of the Year
N'Golo Kante Chelsea midfielder voted 2017 FWA Player of the Year
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!