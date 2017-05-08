NGOs team up to help Ugandan acid-attack survivors

Julie Bukirwa an acid survivor and a mother of two has told of her story of physical, social and emotional pain after the acid burns she suffered. She has called upon government to come up with strict laws on acid sale in Uganda and also heavy punishments for the perpetrators, writes Jimmy Siya.

Two non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have now come together to try and empower the victims and also campaign against acid violence in the country.

End Acid Violence Uganda, an NGO that supports acid victims together with its partner RISE from the US that advocates for rights of the acid survivors around the world, had an engagement on May 7 to create awareness.

The director End Acid Violence Uganda, Ernest Kayanja said that the organization is trying to connect with victims around the country to empower them to sustain their livelihood and also carry out campaigns in the media and hold person to person engagements about effects of acid violence.

Angie Vredeveld Director at RISE said that the organization is aimed at empowering survivors, such as finding them market in the US. Most of the survivors have taken to making crafts to earn a living. She called upon government to introduce health insurance and run campaigns against acid violence in Uganda.

The post NGOs team up to help Ugandan acid-attack survivors appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:.

