Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala honoured in North America
Nigerian politician and Finance Minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was over the weekend honoured in far away North America. She was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award for Distinguished Service by the Kings College Old Boys of North America. Another photo after the cut.
The post Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala honoured in North America appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
