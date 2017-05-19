NGSG calls for Marine Police to secure riverbank settlements

The Niger government has called on the Inspector General Police, Ibrahim Idris, to station Marine Police Divisions in communities living around riverbanks in the state.

The call is contained in a statement signed by Jonathan Vatsa, the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism.

Vatsa, in the statement made available to the News of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Minna, said that the measure would prevent further attacks on affected communities in Mokwa, Muye, Kacha, and Agaie local government areas.

“The attacks have been massive and are likely to get worse with the Baro Port coming up. The presence of marine policemen would check the movement of the attackers because they use ferry boats.

“The marine police specialise in tackling crime along the creeks and waterways; crimes are being committed along the waterways in Niger, so we need such professionals to help us,” he said.

Vatsa, who confirmed that 27 persons were killed and scores wounded in the recent attack on Etogi Community in Gbara area of Mokwa, noted that the attackers sneaked in through the waterways.

“ That attack on Etogi would have been prevented by the marine police. We are optimistic that a well coordinated approach to securing the nation’s maritime domain, especially the waterways in Niger, will secure lives,” he said.

The post NGSG calls for Marine Police to secure riverbank settlements appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

