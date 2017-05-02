NIA DG, Oke did not spend Kobo on Jonathan’s campaign – Fani-Kayode
Former President Goodluck Jonathan Campaign Organization Spokesperson, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has distanced the campaign organisation from the reported N13 billion cash found in a National Intelligence Agency, NIA, safe house in Ikoyi, Lagos. Fani-Kayode said attempts to link the suspended Director-General of the NIA, Ambassador Ayo Oke, to the PDP presidential campaign was an attempt […]
NIA DG, Oke did not spend Kobo on Jonathan’s campaign – Fani-Kayode
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!