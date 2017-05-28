Nicki Minaj, Bella Hadid, Will Smith & More Attend amfAR’s Cannes Gala – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
Nicki Minaj, Bella Hadid, Will Smith & More Attend amfAR's Cannes Gala
BellaNaija
One of the hallmarks that another Cannes Film Festival is coming to an end is the annual amfAR Gala. For the festival this year, the highly talked about Gala and another not-to-be-missed soiree was held at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France.
Rihanna, Bella Hadid, and More — See the Hottest Fashions From the 2017 Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet!
Celebrity Fashion amfAR gala party at Cannes Film Festival
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!