Nicki Minaj Confirms Nas Dating Rumors on The Ellen DeGeneres Show | Watch

On the new episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Nicki Minaj is very honest and open to the talk show host. Ellen asks Nicki questions about her Billboard Awards Performance, the highly talked about Paris Fashion Week outfit and Nas, the rapper’s rumoured boyfriend Nicki first teased her romance with Nas on Instagram earlier this month. […]

The post Nicki Minaj Confirms Nas Dating Rumors on The Ellen DeGeneres Show | Watch appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

