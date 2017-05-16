Niger Again: 5 die in herdsmen, villagers’ clash – Vanguard
Vanguard
Niger Again: 5 die in herdsmen, villagers' clash
Minna—Just 24 hours after herdsmen killed an Imam and 20 people in a village in Mokwa Local Government Area of the state, another bloody clash between herdsmen and some villagers have claimed five lives in Tungan Malam, a popular cattle market in …
