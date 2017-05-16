Niger Again: 5 die in herdsmen, villagers’ clash

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna—Just 24 hours after herdsmen killed an Imam and 20 people in a village in Mokwa Local Government Area of the state, another bloody clash between herdsmen and some villagers have claimed five lives in Tungan Malam, a popular cattle market in Paikoro Local Government Area of the state.

Vanguard gathered that the clash reportedly erupted following a fight between a herdsman and a villager. A source said the young herdsman stabbed the other boy, which infuriated the villagers.

The villagers mobilised and came for a reprisal attack, during which dangerous weapons were freely used leaving four of the herdsmen dead. The one earlier stabbed by the herdsman died yesterday morning in a private clinic in Paiko.

Though the state Police Command confirmed the incident, it noted that the killing took place at a drinking joint within the community.

Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bala Elkana, said he was not aware of any death in the hospital.

“All I can tell you is that this morning (yesterday) four people were confirmed dead, but I am not aware if anyone died in the hospital,” he said.

He also said that three people have been arrested in connection with the disturbance, adding that investigation into the clash is still going on.

He added that a detachment of mobile policemen has since been drafted to the troubled area. He called on the villagers to go about their businesses, saying their lives and properties are secured.

The post Niger Again: 5 die in herdsmen, villagers’ clash appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

