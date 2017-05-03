Niger Delta institutions and whistleblowers

At the USAID Strengthening Advocacy and Civil Engagement, SACE, media public awareness workshop in Benin City recently, the plan was for organisers to bring CSOs and media together to up awareness and campaign strategies related to our projects.

The Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice, ANEEJ, works with the USAID seeking to entrench accountability and transparency in the Niger Delta Institutions – some say that is a tall order and this is mostly because of the perception that like the security vote, the Niger Delta Institutions like the Ministry of the Niger Delta, the NDDC are said to be the unofficial ATMs of the executives where these institutions are domiciled.

It is a good thing that some of the Niger Delta institutions have started to post their budgets onto their websites. The spectre of budget padding and how to reconcile it with the gale of abandoned or ongoing projects in the Niger Delta has been a matter of concern to my organisation.

As a matter of fact, we are often asked to justify our success in ask- ing for accountability in the management of the budgets of the Niger Delta institutions (NDIs). Pronto, we readily present our citizen’s scorecard – a report which we carried out with our cluster organization LITE Africa on ongoing and outrightly abandoned projects in the Niger Delta. Prior to this workshop, our executive director had presented that famous document to Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, then acting president of Nigeria, and highlighted the need for government to ‘disrupt’ the system and use innovative methods of bringing accountability and prudent management into the budgets of our Niger Delta Institutions, NDIs. We have also carried out many advocacy visits to these institutions, seeking to engage them on the need for these budgets and expenditure to be in the hands of the public.