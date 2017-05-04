Niger Delta Modular refineries will make it hub of oil business – Pulse Nigeria
|
Niger Delta Modular refineries will make it hub of oil business
Pulse Nigeria
Boroh said this in a statement by Ms. Stella Inametti, the PAP's Head of Media and Communications on Thursday in Abuja. Published: 2 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail · play (Reuters) …
Breaking News: Niger Deltans Are Now Part Of The Oil Business
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!