Niger Delta Needs Peace To Develop – Ndoma-Egba

CHANNELS TELEVISION

The Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, has said peace is critical to the development of the Niger Delta. Senator Ndoma-Egba said this when members of the Nigerian Bar Association's Niger Delta Task Force …

Release N1.8trn NDDC Fund Now The Tide



all 2 news articles »