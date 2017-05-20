FADAMA distributes N72m rice processing equipment to groups in Niger – The Nation Newspaper
|
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
|
FADAMA distributes N72m rice processing equipment to groups in Niger
The Nation Newspaper
The Niger State FADAMA Coordination Office has distributed rice processing equipments worth N72m to 24 processing groups across the state. This is just as N3m worth of farm inputs were distributed to farmers for the 2017 wet season farming. The rice …
