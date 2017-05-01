Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Niger Govt Refunds N51m To Pilgrims

Posted on May 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

In view of the decision of the Niger State government to help 2015 pilgrims to hajj , the state government has commenced the refunding of the excess  amount paid  and so far released the sum of N51 million (fifty-one million) to pilgrims.
The chairman of the state pilgrims’ welfare board, Malam Idris Adamu said at the weekend  in Minna that the amount  comprise of monies paid for logistics, uniforms and feeding in hajj camps, which the state government opted to finance.
According to him , the payment was in tranches explaining that  N21 million was released for the first batch and N30million was also paid for the second batch bringing it to a total of N51 million.
He stated that  the beneficiaries in the second batch were paid through their local government representatives  pledging  that the exercise would continue in tranches  until all the beneficiaries were paid their entitlement fully.
He noted that as usual, the state pilgrims welfare board is ahead of other states in  the preparation for the exercise and that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has agreed to the board’s request for additional seats to accommodate more intending pilgrims from the state.
The board chairman stated that the  Area Pilgrims Officers APOs and the various committees were impressed upon to make sure that pilgrims are mindful of the laws and regulations  by the host country, especially as regard kolanut, which has been declared as contraband by the Saudi Arabia authority.
While commending the effort of  Governor Abubakar Sani Bello for the various interventions aimed at making the operations smooth, he urged  the intending pilgrims to always reciprocate the gesture by being of good conduct and be good ambassador of the state and Nigeria

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.