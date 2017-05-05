Niger Leader Cancels Visit to Nigeria, Reviving Rumors About President Buhari’s Health – Newsweek
|
Newsweek
|
Niger Leader Cancels Visit to Nigeria, Reviving Rumors About President Buhari's Health
Newsweek
Rumours surrounding the health of Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari were revived by the announcement that the President of Niger has postponed a state visit to the country. President Mahamadou Issoufou was due to arrive on Friday but Buhari's …
