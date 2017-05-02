Niger NLC kicks against politicisation of appointments

NIGERIA Labour Congress, NLC, in Niger State has kicked against the politicisation of the appointments of permanent secretaries in the state civil service. The Ncongress specifically said that “the appointment of permanent secretaries from outside the service has brought about indiscipline inefficiency and mediocrity which were alien to the civil service in the past.” State […]

