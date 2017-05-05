Niger President reschedules visit to see Buhari

The President of Niger Republic, Mahamadou Issoufou, has postponed his proposed visit to President Muhammadu Buhari. This was contained in a press statement signed by the Special Adviser to Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Thursday. He insisted that the rescheduling, was at Issoufou’s request “The visit of President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

