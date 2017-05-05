Niger President reschedules visit to see Buhari
The President of Niger Republic, Mahamadou Issoufou, has postponed his proposed visit to President Muhammadu Buhari. This was contained in a press statement signed by the Special Adviser to Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Thursday. He insisted that the rescheduling, was at Issoufou’s request “The visit of President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger […]
Niger President reschedules visit to see Buhari
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!