Niger records 472 road traffic crashes, 220 deaths in 2016 — FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Command in Niger has said that no fewer than 472 road traffic crashes were recorded in the state in 2016.

The Acting Sector Commander, Mr Nma Magana, made this known in Minna at an event to mark the 4th UN Global Road Safety Week.

Magana said that 1,178 people were injured while 220 died within the period under review.

According to him, the crashes were mostly caused by speeding.

Therefore, the FRSC had started arresting commercial motorists without speed limiters, he said.

The commander further said that the focus of the 4th UN Road Safety Week was to increase understanding on the danger of speeding and take appropriate action to address the problem.

Magana called for the support and understanding of the members of the public in the agency’s efforts to reduce road traffic crashes to the barest minimum.

The post Niger records 472 road traffic crashes, 220 deaths in 2016 — FRSC appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

