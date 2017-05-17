Niger State Polytechnic Zungeru Fire Disaster Destroys Property Worth More Than #150 Million.

A fire disaster occurred in the Niger State Polytechnic Zungeru last week. According to the Rector, Dr. Umar Egbako, the disaster destroyed properties worth more than #150 million. Egbako reported on Monday that the inferno destroyed the entire administrative block. “The Rector’s office and other administrative offices, located at the third floor of the senate …

