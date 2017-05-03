Niger to audit contributory pension scheme

By Wole Mosadomi

NIGER State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has directed the immediate forensic audit of the contributory pension scheme, CPS in the state.

This followed alleged undisclosed large scale fraud detected by a committee set up by the new management of the Board on the operation of the scheme in the Local Government Councils, Local Government Service Commission and Niger State Universal Basic Education Broad, NSUBEB.

Speaking, senior special assistant, media and publicity to the governor, Mr, Jide Orintunsin, said the forensic audit became necessary following the findings of a committee set up by the new management board of the State Pension Board.

The governor, it was learnt, had already approved the appointment of an accounting and auditing consultancy firm to undertake the exercise and proffer global best practices options for the operation of the scheme.

Mr. Jide Ointunsin who confirmed the development said the forensic audit was a move by the state government to unearth the discrepancies and the lingering crisis that led to the suspension of deductions under the scheme in April, 2015 and ensure effective operation of the scheme in the state.

According to him: “The administration of Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello is committed to resolving the inherited lingering crisis associated with CPS in the state and it is worthy to note that the administration has recorded some milestones in the settlements of entitlements to beneficiaries of CPS.”

The board’s management under Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has processed and paid 10 beneficiaries under the scheme to a tune of N23, 826,578.16.

He said steps had also been taken by government to get another set of 43 beneficiaries, whose entitlement of N35, 510,471,89 had been paid by government but yet to access the benefits from their PFAs, to be paid.

