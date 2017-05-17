Nigeria: 12 Killed, 15000 Displaced in Taraba Farmers, Herdsmen’s Clash – AllAfrica.com
Nigeria: 12 Killed, 15000 Displaced in Taraba Farmers, Herdsmen's Clash
AllAfrica.com
Over 11 persons have been killed and 15,000 others displaced in the herdsmen and farmers' clash in Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State. Zaki David-Gbaa, the Chairman of Council of Tiv Traditional Rulers Forum in Taraba, who disclosed this at St.
