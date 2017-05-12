Nigeria: 2017 Budget Will Galvanise Economic Growth – Legislator – AllAfrica.com
|
Nigeria: 2017 Budget Will Galvanise Economic Growth – Legislator
AllAfrica.com
The 2017 Appropriation Bill passed by the National Assembly will galvanise economic growth and pull the country out of recession, Dr Abubakar Amuda-Kannike, member House of Representatives, has said. Amuda-Kannike (APC-Oyo state), made the …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!