Nigeria: After Four Nights in Detention, Ex-Governor Sule Lamido Granted Bail

AllAfrica.com

A magistrate court sitting in Dutse has granted a former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, bail on own recognisance. The prosecutor, Ikenna Ekpunobi, had argued that Mr. Lamido should not be granted bail as he could jeopardise peace in the state.



