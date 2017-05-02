Nigeria aims for more flexible system of forex allocation – Vice Pres Osinbajo – Reuters Africa
|
Nigeria aims for more flexible system of forex allocation – Vice Pres Osinbajo
Reuters Africa
ABUJA May 2 (Reuters) – Nigeria aims to end its use of a list of 41 import items for which local firms cannot get hard currency from the central bank and instead focus on trade policy-driven curbs on access to hard currency, Vice President Yemi …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!