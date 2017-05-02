Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria aims for more flexible system of forex allocation – Vice Pres Osinbajo – Reuters Africa

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Nigeria aims for more flexible system of forex allocation – Vice Pres Osinbajo
Reuters Africa
ABUJA May 2 (Reuters) – Nigeria aims to end its use of a list of 41 import items for which local firms cannot get hard currency from the central bank and instead focus on trade policy-driven curbs on access to hard currency, Vice President Yemi

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.