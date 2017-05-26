Nigeria Air force acquires 20 dogs to help tackle Boko Haram

20 security trained dogs have been acquired by the Nigerian Air Force to detect Improvised Explosive Devices and other ammunition in the bid to enhance the war against Boko Haram insurgency. The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, who confirmed the purchase, said 12 soldiers had been trained to handle …

The post Nigeria Air force acquires 20 dogs to help tackle Boko Haram appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

