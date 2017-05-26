Nigeria and Corsica settle for draw

Nigeria and Corsica made it a no victor no vanquished affair Friday night in Corsica as the much talked about friendly ended in a 1-1 draw.

Eagles who were very mobile and created a lot of chances however failed to convert. Resumption of second half saw Eagles firing from

all angles forcing Corsica goalkeeper Penneteau to make saves from breath taking strikes from kelechi Ihenacho, Oghenekaro Etebo and Steven Odey.

Corsica pulled out goal scorer Mondrichi in the 70th minute with scoreline still at 1-0 in favour of the hosts.

The 80th minute however brought the much needed succour when Etobo was brought down and kelechi Ihenacho converted the penalty to put scores at 1-1. Shehu Abdullahi however saw yellow few minutes after the penalty. The remaining minutes of the match failed to provide a goal for either side.

Eagles will next take on Hawks of Togo on Thursday.

The post Nigeria and Corsica settle for draw appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

