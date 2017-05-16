Nigeria and Morocco sign two sign two bilateral agreements in Rabat

Nigeria and Morocco on Monday, May 15, 2017, strengthened their business relationship by signing two bilateral agreements in Rabat, Morocco. The first was the Joint Initiative on the Morocco –Nigeria Gas Regional Pipeline. Tagged ‘The Wonder of Africa’ the pipeline project has historical significance because it is designed by ‘Africans for Africans’ with a…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Nigeria and Morocco sign two sign two bilateral agreements in Rabat appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

