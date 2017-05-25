Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria attracts foreign investment of $908m in Q1 – NBS – The News

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Nigeria attracts foreign investment of $908m in Q1 – NBS
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said the total value of capital imported (foreign investment) into the country in first quarter of 2017 was estimated at 908.27 million dollars. The NBS stated this in “ Nigerian Capital Importation for first
Capital inflow settles at $908 million, loses $640 million investmentsGuardian (blog)
Nigeria foreign investment inflow declines 41 per cent; lowest in ten yearsPremium Times
Capital import into Nigeria drops by $641m in Q1 – NBSDaily Trust
Vanguard
