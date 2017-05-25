Nigeria attracts foreign investment of $908m in Q1 – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said the total value of capital imported (foreign investment) into the country in first quarter of 2017 was estimated at 908.27 million dollars. The NBS stated this in “ Nigerian Capital Importation for first Quarter of 2017’’ released on Wednesday in Abuja.

