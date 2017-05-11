Nigeria bond auction raises less than hoped as foreign investors stay away – Reuters Africa
Nigeria bond auction raises less than hoped as foreign investors stay away
LAGOS (Reuters) – Nigeria sold fewer bonds at auction than expected as the yields on offer failed to attract foreign investors worried about currency risk, traders said. The Debt Management Office (DMO) raised 110 billion naira ($318 million) of the …
