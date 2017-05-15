Nigeria-Born Actress Wins Big At The 2017 BAFTA TV Awards | See Full List Of Winners

Nigerian born British actress, Wunmi Mosaku, has won the 2017 British Academy Television Award (BAFTA) for Best Supporting Actress.

The annual awards event, which celebrates the best of British television, was held on Sunday night at the Royal Festival Hall in London, with various awards given out for drama, comedy, factual and entertainment programming.

Mosaku won for her performance in ‘Damilola, Our Loved Boy’, seeing off competition from Siobhan Finneran (Happy Valley), Vanessa Kirby (The Crown) and Nicola Walker (Last Tango in Halifax).

Charlie Brooker, People Just Do Nothing and Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge were among the big winners at the 2017 British Academy Television Awards (BAFTAs) last night (May 14).

The ceremony was hosted by Sue Perkins and attended by British TV’s biggest stars including Ant and Dec, Olivia Colman, Thandie Newton and Ed Balls.

This year’s BAFTA nominations were ruled by The Crown with five nods, followed by BBC3’s Fleabag.

Damilola, Our Loved Boy produced by BBC1’s Happy Valley and one-off BBC drama had all three nominations.

See the full list of winners below (winners in bold):

Best Actor

Adeel Akhtar – Murdered by My Father (BBC Three)

Babou Ceesay – Damilola, Our Loved Boy (BBC One)

Robbie Coltrane – National Treasure (Channel 4)

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Hollow Crown: The Wars of the Roses (BBC Two)

Best Actress

Sarah Lancashire – Happy Valley (BBC One)

Nikki Amuka-Bird – NW (BBC One)

Jodie Comer – Thirteen (BBC Three)

Claire Foy – The Crown (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hollander – The Night Manager (BBC One)

Jared Harris – The Crown (Netflix)

John Lithgow – The Crown (Netflix)

Daniel Mays – Line of Duty (BBC Two)

Best Supporting Actress

Wunmi Mosaku – Damilola, Our Loved Boy (BBC One)

Siobhan Finneran – Happy Valley (BBC One)

Vanessa Kirby – The Crown (Netflix)

Nicola Walker – Last Tango in Halifax (BBC One)

Best Male Comedy Performance

Steve Coogan – Alan Partridge’s Scissored Isle (Sky Atlantic)

Asim Chaudhry – People Just Do Nothing (BBC Three)

Harry Enfield – The Windsors (Channel 4)

David Mitchell – Upstart Crow (BBC Two)

Best Female Comedy Performance

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag (BBC Three)

Olivia Colman – Fleabag (BBC Three)

Lesley Manville – Mum (BBC Two)

Diane Morgan – Cunk on Shakespeare (BBC Two)

Best Entertainment Performance

Michael McIntyre – Michael McIntyre’s Big Show (BBC One)

Adam Hills – The Last Leg (Channel 4)

Graham Norton – The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)

Claudia Winkleman – Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One)

Best Single Drama

Damilola, Our Loved Boy (BBC One)

Aberfan: The Green Hollow (BBC One)

Murdered by My Father (BBC Three)

NW (BBC Two)

Best Mini-Series

National Treasure (Channel 4)

The Hollow Crown: The Wars of the Roses (BBC Two)

The Secret (ITV)

The Witness for the Prosecution (BBC One)

Best Drama Series

Happy Valley (BBC One)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Durrells (ITV)

War and Peace (BBC One)

Best Soap and Continuing Drama

Emmerdale (ITV)

Casualty (BBC One)

EastEnders (BBC One)

Hollyoaks (Channel 4)

Best International Programme

American Crime Story: The People v. O. J. Simpson (FX) / (BBC Two)

The Night Of (HBO) / (Sky Atlantic)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Transparent (Amazon Prime)

Best Factual Series or Strand

Exodus: Our Journey to Europe (BBC Two)

24 Hours in Police Custody (BBC Two)

The Prosecutors: Real Crime and Punishment (BBC 4)

Kids on the Edge (Channel 4)

Huw Wheldon Award for Specialist Factual

Planet Earth II (BBC One)

Alan Bennett’s Diaries (BBC Two)

Attenborough’s Life That Glows (BBC Two)

Grayson Perry’s All Man (Channel 4)

Flaherty Award for Single Documentary

Hillsborough (BBC Two)

Behind Closed Doors (BBC One)

How to Die: Simon’s Choice (BBC Two)

Hypernormalisation (BBC iPlayer)

Best Feature

Who Do You Think You Are? (BBC One)

The Doctor Who Gave Up Drugs (BBC Two)

The Great British Bake Off (BBC One)

Travel Man (Channel 4)

Best Reality and Constructed Factual

Muslims Like Us (BBC Two)

First Dates (Channel 4)

The Real Marigold Hotel (BBC Two)

The Secret Life of 5 Year Olds (Channel 4)

Best Current Affairs

Teenage Prison Abuse Exposed – Panorama (BBC One)

Inside Obama’s White House (BBC Two)

Three Days of Terror: The Charlie Hebdo Attacks – This World (BBC Two)

Unarmed Black Male – This World (BBC Two)

Best News Coverage

Victoria Derbyshire: Footballer’s Abuse (BBC Two)

BBC North West Tonight: Hillsborough Inquests (BBC One)

Channel 4 News: Brexit Day One (Channel 4)

Sky News Tonight – Aleppo: Death of a City (Sky News)

Best Sport

2016 Open (Sky Sports 1)

2016 Rio Olympics (BBC One)

2016 Rio Paralympics (Channel 4)

Six Nations – England V Wales (ITV)

Best Live Event

The Queen’s 90th Birthday Celebration (ITV)

The Centenary of the Battle of The Somme: Thiepval (BBC One)

Shakespeare Live!From the RSC (BBC Two)

Stand Up to Cancer (Channel 4)

Best Entertainment Programme

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent (ITV)

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show(BBC One)

Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One)

Best Scripted Comedy

People Just Do Nothing (BBC Three)

Camping (Sky Atlantic)

Fleabag (BBC Three)

Flowers (Channel 4)

Best Comedy and Comedy Entertainment Programme

Charlie Brooker’s 2016 Wipe (BBC Two)

Cunk on Shakespeare (BBC Two)

The Last Leg: Live from Rio (Channel 4)

Taskmaster (Dave)

Planet Earth II – “Snakes v iguanas chase”

Game of Thrones – “Battle of the Bastards”

The Late Late Show with James Corden – “Carpool Karaoke with Michelle Obama”

Line of Duty – “Urgent exit required”

Strictly Come Dancing – “Ed Balls’ Gangnam Style”

Who Do You Think You Are – “Danny Dyer’s origins”

